Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,160 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

