Traders Purchase High Volume of TJX Companies Call Options (NYSE:TJX)

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

