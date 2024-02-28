Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 34,044 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 22,320 call options.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. 2,785,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,334. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Twilio by 139.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 40.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 242,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after buying an additional 69,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.