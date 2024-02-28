Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,886 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.30% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,154.5% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 80,304 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 140,400.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,822,000.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

SVXY opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.33.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.