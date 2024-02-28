Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,049. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

