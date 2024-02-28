Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $924.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $827.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $721.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

