Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

