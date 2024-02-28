Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $238.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $239.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

