Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 13,523 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

T stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

