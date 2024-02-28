Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,672 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $60,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of CME Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CME traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $220.35. The company had a trading volume of 98,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

