Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 109,023 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109,023 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $62,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco raised its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.41. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $156.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

