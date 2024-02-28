Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $51,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.26. 183,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,069. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

