Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 13.44% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $54,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,938,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,148,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,558,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. 1,457,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $512.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $76.84.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

