Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Magna International worth $105,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.23. 76,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MGA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

