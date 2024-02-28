Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 88,507 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $75,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,237,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 734,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after buying an additional 159,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 288,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,118. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

