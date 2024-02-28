Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109,097 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $70,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $238.86. 436,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,498. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average is $212.94. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $239.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.25.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

