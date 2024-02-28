Toronto Dominion Bank Has $98.97 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $98,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 702,339 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 64.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 23.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CGI by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 927,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,456,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

GIB traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

