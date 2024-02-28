Toronto Dominion Bank Has $90.20 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,485,167 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $90,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NRG stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 816,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -21.11%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

