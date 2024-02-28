Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Synopsys worth $59,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 725,274 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $568.32. 85,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,683. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $533.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.44.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,128. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.