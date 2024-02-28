tomiNet (TOMI) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $101.05 million and $25.38 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.02084375 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $23,876,333.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

