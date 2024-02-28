Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP lowered its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,579 shares during the quarter. Toast makes up about 10.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Toast worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Toast by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 551,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $108,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Trading Up 3.5 %

TOST stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 3,780,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,796,646. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

