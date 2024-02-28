TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.840-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.940-4.020 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TJX opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.77. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.76. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

