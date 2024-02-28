Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 111700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Timberline Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

