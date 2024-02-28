Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

About Timbercreek Financial

TF traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.78. 198,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,606. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a current ratio of 125.50 and a quick ratio of 145.00.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

