Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 1,145,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,056. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.49.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

In related news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 75.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,032 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 156.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 49.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $6,200,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

