THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 256.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of THOR Industries worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.80. 107,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

