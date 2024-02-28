Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Boosted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. State Street Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,178,095,000 after buying an additional 157,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,277 shares of company stock worth $16,886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $571.62. 275,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $544.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

