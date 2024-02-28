TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.35 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

