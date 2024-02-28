TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.35 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.
In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
