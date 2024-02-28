The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $67.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,919 shares of company stock worth $3,804,672 in the last ninety days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,183,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,226,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.