The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,226.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,226.50 ($15.56) and last traded at GBX 1,224.50 ($15.53), with a volume of 350985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,207.50 ($15.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.30) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 1,250 ($15.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.35).

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,037.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,170.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,073.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sangeeta Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,080 ($15,322.17). 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

