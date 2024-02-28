The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) President Brent Guerisoli Sells 1,385 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) President Brent Guerisoli sold 1,385 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $23,697.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,229.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $496.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,578,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 873.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 690,870 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528,612 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,343,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 519,538 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,574,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

