The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 28,550.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

