The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 2nd

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $11.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $96.64.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,578 shares of company stock worth $29,434,234 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.