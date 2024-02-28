The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.59. 30,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.48. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 15,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

