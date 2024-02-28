The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $339.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $297.00 to $339.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

AXON stock traded up $32.83 on Wednesday, reaching $304.65. 959,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,771. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $304.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 155.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

