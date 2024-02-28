The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

GAP has increased its dividend by an average of 35.3% per year over the last three years. GAP has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GAP to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 399,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 197.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,779 shares of company stock valued at $10,751,970. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of GAP by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.