The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 742.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 241.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

