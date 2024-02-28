The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

