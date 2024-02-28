The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

