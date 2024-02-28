The Cigna Group to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cigna Group in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.14. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.10 EPS.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

NYSE CI opened at $340.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $347.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.50 and a 200-day moving average of $297.93. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

