The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,723 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $130,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,486 shares of company stock worth $11,657,317 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 783,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

