The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $32,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Beauty Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $442.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Beauty Health Profile

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.