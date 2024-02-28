Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tharisa Stock Down 3.2 %

THS opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Wednesday. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.95 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.01 million, a P/E ratio of 265.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

