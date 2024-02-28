TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $16.18. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 4,799,647 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 25.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.