TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $13.91 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

