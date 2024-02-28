Tezos Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $53.20 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00001923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001157 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001043 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 993,387,999 coins and its circulating supply is 972,517,337 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

