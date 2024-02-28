Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,000. Constellation Brands comprises 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.96. The stock had a trading volume of 268,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,785. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

