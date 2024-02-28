Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $7.02 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.20. 1,136,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,746. The company has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.33.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

