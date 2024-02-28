Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,838 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. 1,248,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,457. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

