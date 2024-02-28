Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,255 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 229.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Trading Down 1.9 %

FMC stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

