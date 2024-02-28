Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 552.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 459,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 323,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. SVB Leerink began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.